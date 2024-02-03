Presidents, WNY life, African American church and the eclipse are featured HLOM February topics

Press Release:

The Holland Land Office Museum welcomes all on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. for our next Trivia Night at the Museum. In honor of President's Day, come and test your knowledge of the Presidents of the United States. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members.

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the new exhibit opening “Reimagining History”. It will showcase a redesign of exhibits and exhibit spaces on the bottom level of the original structure of the Holland Land Office. Our permanent exhibit, “The Land Office,” will be presented with a new flow of story and presentation of artifacts.

Also, the opening will showcase the newly revamped and enlarged exhibit, “98 Years Since the Sun Went Out.” In its new location in the old room where The Land Office” used to reside, it will triple in size and truly show what Genesee County looked like back in 1925 when the last total solar eclipse occurred over this area. There will be more history integrated into the exhibit along with many new objects!

On Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. the museum welcomes all to view the new edition of “98 Years Since the Sun Went Out” and of “The Land Office.” You won’t want to miss it!

Leonard Oakes Winery will be providing a wine tasting during the event. If you would like to attend, please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to welcome as the first presenter of our 2024 Guest Speaker Series Rick Falkowski on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. Mr. Falkowski is an author and lecturer who has given presentations on several aspects of WNY life and history, will be presenting on his newest book, "The Spirit of Buffalo Women: Prominent Women Who Called WNY their Home." The book highlights the many accomplishments of local women throughout history and their lasting impact on our area. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. This project is made possible with funds from the statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by GO Art!

Join us at the Holland Land Office Museum for the next edition of our Java with Joe E. morning coffee series on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 9 a.m. This month in honor of President's Day our Director Ryan Duffy will share the many times that a sitting, future, or former President of the United States has visited Batavia and Genesee County, it is more times than you think. Admission is free with pastries and coffee. Reservations are required, please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com to reserve your spot. We want to thank Pub Coffee Hub for sponsoring Java with Joe E. for 2024.

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the next edition of our Guest Speaker Series on Friday, February 23rd at 7 pm. We are happy to welcome Reverend Jeremai Williams of the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Batavia. Reverend Williams will be presenting on the history and importance of the African American church, along with church member Ethal Miles, and his wife Dr. Cassandra Williams. Ethal will be speaking on the beginnings of the church and how things have changed, and Dr. Williams will be speaking on important African Americans in medicine and her own perspective. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend. This project is made possible with funds from the statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by GO ART!