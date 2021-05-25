Primary Election information and absentee ballot deadlines

Press release:

Local Primary Election Information, Absentee Deadlines

Early Voting Poll Site, Dates and Times

Local Republican Primaries in Bethany, Byron and Stafford ONLY – There are three local Republican Primary Election contests in the towns of Bethany, Byron and Stafford. There are no countywide contests. Because New York State is a closed Primary state, only registered Republicans, living in those jurisdictions, can vote in these elections.

Registration deadline for the Primary – May 28 is the last day to postmark an application to register to vote and to register in person. Registration forms can be found on our website at many public offices, and by calling (585) 815-7804 and requesting a registration form be sent.

Mail registration forms must be received at Board of Elections by June 2 to be eligible to vote. There is a blackout period for changing Party affiliation prior to these Primary elections; therefore any change will not go into effect until after the Primary.

Absentee for the Primary Election:

June 15 is the last day to postmark, email or fax application for a Primary ballot;

is the last day to postmark, email or fax application for a Primary ballot; June 21 is the last day to apply in person for a Primary ballot;

is the last day to apply in person for a Primary ballot; June 22 is the last day to postmark the ballot and

is the last day to postmark the ballot and It must be received by the Genesee County Board of Elections no later than June 29.

There will be an accessible Ballot Marking Device set up for the disabled at the County Board of Elections, 15 Main St., Batavia, for anyone who wishes to vote absentee from our office.

Early Voting

Early Voting is available for the Republican Primary voters in the towns of Bethany, Byron and Stafford. The Early Voting location is The ARC Community Center, 38 Woodrow Road, Batavia.

Saturday, June 12 12 – 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 13 12 – 5 p.m.

Monday, June 14 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 15 12 – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 16 12 – 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 17 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, June 18 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 19 12 – 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 20 12 – 5 p.m.