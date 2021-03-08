'Problem Gambling Basics and Emerging Trends' topic of virtual training event March 17, must register

Press release:

The Finger Lakes PGRC and The Western PGRC are teaming up to present a Virtual Problem Gambling Training Event!

“Problem Gambling Basics and Emerging Trends”

March 17th, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (via ZOOM)

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month (PGAM). Increase your knowledge of problem gambling, learn the signs of problem gambling, learn about new options and emerging trends in the gaming industry, and how YOU can help raise awareness of problem gambling in your community!

This is a FREE virtual event open to everyone interested in joining with their local PGRC (Problem Gambling Resource Center) to recognize Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

For more information or to register:

[email protected] (Western PGRC Team Leader) -- (716) 572-5017

[email protected] (Finger Lakes PGRC Team Leader) – (518) 603-5037

*If you or someone you know is struggling to control their gambling help is closer than you might think* www.nyproblemgamblingHELP.org. We are “Here to Help."