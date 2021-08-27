Project at Batavia's Wastewater Treatment Plant is nearly complete

Press release:

A Million dollar capital project to replace the air header system at the Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) is nearly complete. This morning the air delivery system was placed back in service for all three ponds serviced by the line.

Over the next week, we are hopeful that there will be marked improvements of odors coming from the Waste Water Treatment Plant as the ponds recover from the previously compromised air supply.

The City advanced the project to the top of the capital improvement list for 2021, but supply chain delays delayed the project by about two months. Upon material delivery, Keeler Construction Company of Albion, NY, worked an accelerated schedule to get the system back in service. Other than the incidental, restoration the project is substantially complete.

Flows from users with heavy constituents will be added back into the system gradually over the next few weeks to ensure that there is not a major impact on the system.