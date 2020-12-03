Project Stork assists Genesee County mothers with free diapers and baby care items thanks to grant

Press release:

Mothers welcoming a newborn into the family during the COVID-19 pandemic often face added challenges. This includes a growing trend of diaper need -- the lack of a sufficient supply of diapers to keep an infant or toddler clean, dry, and healthy.

Nearly one in three families nationwide struggle to afford diapers for their babies. The COVID-19 pandemic has made the problem worse, with diapers sometimes out of stock in stores.

Project Stork Inc., an Oakfield nonprofit serving 200 low-income mothers in Genesee and Orleans counties, has received a grant from the East Hill Foundation, to continue providing free monthly diaper and baby care packages.

“We want to make sure families are healthy,” said Jenny Staebell, Project Stork’s director. “Our partnership with the East Hill Foundation assures that we can support moms and babies in need. Without diapers and baby products, parents often stretch the time between diaper changes to make their resources last.”

Access to diapers has been an under-recognized need. There is no federal assistance for diapers. SNAP and WIC benefits can not be used to purchase diapers. While diapers can be bought with Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) cash assistance, less than a quarter of families living below the Federal Poverty Level actually receive TANF.

Diaper need impacts a mother’s stress level and coping.

“Mothers share that they worry about not being able to change their baby’s diaper often enough,” Staebell said. “We are not only providing supports and resources, but education as well. There is a direct correlation between a mothers maternal well being when their child has their basic needs met. Simply put, diapers and other needed infant and toddler care supply can create positivity within a household.”

Project Stork appreciates donations as well as drop offs of diapers, baby wipes, baby soap and lotion. For more information, go to www.projectstorkinc.org or call Project Stork at (585) 590 – 6626. Follow on Facebook.

Agency: 57 N. Main St., Oakfield, NY 14125

Mailing Address: 20 Webber Ave., Oakfield, NY 14125