Protect your family, free radon test kits available for Genesee County residents

Press Release:

As part of the Genesee and Orleans County Health Department’s (GO Health) ongoing effort to promote healthier homes and raise awareness about hidden household dangers, they are encouraging all families to take action against radon. Radon is an invisible radioactive gas and the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States.

What is Radon?

Radon is a colorless, odorless gas that enters your home through cracks in the foundation, walls and around pipes. You may also find it in well water and dirt floors. Any home can have radon whether it is new or old, has a basement, or sits on a concrete slab and the only way to know it is there, is to test your home.

How to Protect Your Family.

Testing your home with a short-term radon test kit is a quick and easy way to determine if there are high levels of radon in your home.

Genesee County residents can receive a short-term test kit free of charge from the Genesee County Health Department.

Residents of other counties can purchase a test kit from their local hardware store.

“Every home should be tested for radon, regardless of age, location, or foundation type,” stated Darren Brodie, Environmental Health Director for Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health). “The health risks are too significant to ignore.”

What to do if Radon Levels are High.

If test results show radon levels at or above 4.0 picocuries per liter (pCi/L), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s action level, families should install a radon mitigation system. These systems can greatly reduce radon levels in your home and

protect your family’s health.

If you live in Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, or Wyoming Counties (GLOW region) and qualify, funding may be available through a local grant program. Contact the Genesee County Health Department for more information.

Simple Steps to Stay Safe:

Test your home for radon every 2 years or after major renovations.

Seal foundation cracks and improve basement ventilation.

Do not allow smoking indoors. Radon exposure combined with smoking greatly increases cancer risks.

Ask for radon test results when buying a home.

Radon Awareness Saves Lives

A simple test and a few preventive steps can help you keep your home safe and your family healthy.

For more information on radon or to find a certified radon professional in your area, visit The New York State Department of Health at https://www.health.ny.gov/environmental/radon/mitigators.htm.

For more information on other GO Health programs and services, visit GOHealthNY.org.