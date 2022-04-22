Public invited to celebrate Earth Day tomorrow at DeWitt

Press release:

Earth Day is your chance to give back to your community and take care of the earth!!

Join us at DeWitt Recreation Area in Batavia for the Earth Day Park Cleanup on Saturday, April 23rd from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Celebrate Earth Day and help keep the park beautiful and the habitat safe and healthy for wildlife! Learn to make cool things from recycled materials and enjoy a naturalist-guided hike to discover natural wonders in the park. Enjoy wild games and find out what you can do each day to help the earth! Service groups, students, 4H and scouts can earn community service hours and badge requirements. Meet at Pavilion 2 for all activities. Celebration and all activities are FREE and open to the public.

Schedule of Activities:

10:00 am – 2:00 pm Park Cleanup Projects: Make the park beautiful and healthy for wildlife!

10:00 am – 2:00 pm Recycled Crafts 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm Field Games for Kids 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm Guided Hike

Celebration and all activities are FREE! Please pre-register for activities by calling 585-344-1122!