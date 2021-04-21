Public meeting to review Jackson Square design plans is May 4th in the square -- rain or shine

Press release:

A public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday May 4th at 5 p.m. to receive citizen and user input for the planned improvements at Jackson Square in Downtown Batavia.

The meeting for public input and engagement will be held outdoors in Jackson Square rain or shine. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

On Oct. 6, 2018, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced eight transformational projects for Downtown Batavia as part of $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). Enhancing Jackson Square was one of the eight projects chosen to receive a strategic investment grant of $750,000 to transform public space in a public plaza.

Jackson Square, a public gathering space bordered by historic buildings in the heart of downtown will be transformed with decorative pavement upgrades, a multilevel deck/stage, and seating, lighting, decorative signage.

The upgraded public plaza will become a lively hub and common space for community interaction, and provide connections to multiple businesses through its unique alleyway node configuration.

Architectural Resources, the architectural firm selected to design the projects, will be on hand to discuss the design elements and solicit feedback.

After a final design concept is approved the project will advance the development of construction documents and plans for bidding.

Currently, we anticipate the project to start construction this fall and be ready to host entertainment acts by next spring.