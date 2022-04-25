Press release from Automobile Club of America:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $4.12, up four cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.89. The New York State average is $4.23, up five cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.93. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $4.21 (down 2 cents from last week)

Buffalo - $4.21 (down 2 cents from last week)

Elmira - $4.21 (up 8 cents from last week)

Ithaca - $4.21 (up 2 cents from last week)

Rochester - $4.28 (up 1 cent from last week)

Rome - $4.25 (up 3 cents from last week)

Syracuse - $4.24 (up 3 cents from last week)

Watertown - $4.25 (up 1 cent from last week)

The recent slide in gas prices appears to be only temporary as pump prices are on the rise again. The national average is up four cents since last week. This morning, oil prices are at about $100 per barrel. The war in Ukraine and fear of less Russian oil entering the market caused the price of crude to creep back up. Meanwhile, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that total domestic gasoline stocks decreased while gasoline demand increased.