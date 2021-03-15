Purple Pony Therapeutic Horsemanship in Le Roy seeks volunteers for its expanding program

Press release:

Purple Pony Therapeutic Horsemanship, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization located in Le Roy, is in need of additional volunteers to help in its expanding program.

The mission of Purple Pony is to improve the physical and emotional well-being of special needs riders through horseback riding and equine assisted activities.

Purple Pony is currently seeking volunteers to assist with riding lessons for the Spring 2021 session, from May 4st to June 18th. Forty-five minute lessons will be offered Tuesday and Friday at 4:45, 6 and 7:15 p.m. at the KD Ranch in Le Roy.

The ranch is located at 8321 Lake Street Road.

Volunteers are needed for rider assistance as a horse leader or side walking. Training is provided on April 13 and 16 at 6 p.m.

To participate, or for more information, please contact Gail at (585) 721-9080 or e-mail: [email protected]