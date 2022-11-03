Quicklee's announce EV fast-charging station at Batavia location

Press release:

Quicklee’s Convenience Stores, headquartered in Avon has opened three level 3 DC Fast Charge, charging stations for electric vehicles, at their Batavia, Belmont, and Avon Travel Center locations. The charging stations were manufactured by Chargepoint, one of the largest Electric Vehicle (EV) charging and open charging network providers in the industry.

“As a community-focused organization, we have to pay attention to and be prepared to help address the needs of our customers, and the communities we serve.” Said Ken Perelli, Quicklee’s VP and COO, adding, “Electric vehicles are growing in demand, and our customers, as well as travelers passing through, need and want convenient places to stop and charge up.”

To aid in the rollout of the charging stations, Quicklee’s partnered with the Power Management Company of Victor, NY. Together they identified which locations would be ideal for the EV charging infrastructure. Power Management provided Quicklee’s a turnkey solution on the project, including design, installation, incentive coordination and commissioning services.

“We are proud to partner with Quicklee’s on their venture to offer electric vehicle fueling across their portfolio of convenience stores and fueling stations.” Stated Michael J. Hedges, Quicklee’s Energy Advisor and VP of Sales at Power Management Company. “Quicklee’s put forth considerable time, effort, and financial resources to start building out EV charging infrastructure for the benefit of the communities they are a part of.”

The new charging stations are part of a network of over 200,000 charging ports globally. The ChargePoint units deployed can offer up to 125kW charging capacity, and a majority charge to vehicles within 20 to 30 minutes, depending on the make and model of the electric vehicle. The chargers are app-driven, making planning and payment easy for travelers.

“Range anxiety, or worry stemming from how long your charge will last, is a real concern for many EV owners.” Said Hedges. “Power Management commends Quicklee’s in their dedication to serving the under-developed EV infrastructure market and doing their part to improve convenience for EV drivers on main thoroughfares in New York State.” He continued.

“We are one of the first retail operators in the Upstate NY area to really start focusing on making charging easier for those traveling through.” Added Perelli, continuing, “By investing now we are helping to eliminate concerns, while also investing in the area we love by building out an EV infrastructure that will help benefit it for years to come.”

Quicklee’s leadership team continues to evaluate locations for new chargers, with possible destinations throughout their service territory from Buffalo to Syracuse. Tesla charging adapters will be available at locations with charging stations soon.

Through their partnership with Power Management, Quicklee’s is evaluating the energy needs of electric power commercial fleets, and ways to integrate future faster-charging technologies. For more information about Quicklee’s and the chargers and these locations, please visit www.quicklees.com.