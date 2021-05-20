Local Matters

May 20, 2021 - 5:55pm

Rath critical of mask mandate in preschools

posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news, Ed Rath, 61st senate district.

Statement from Sen. Ed Rath:

“Another day, another executive order. The latest being children aged 2 and up must wear masks at daycare facilities. This is outrageous. From the very start of the pandemic, we saw the State create arbitrary rules and guidelines without listening to the science. 

“For the past year and a half, younger children in daycare settings were not required to wear masks, as the CDC and NYS loosen these requirements, now suddenly this younger age group is forced into mask-wearing. 

“If the Governor does not act to resolve this, the Legislature must.”

