Rath: small businesses and for-profit art & culture groups should apply for NY grants to recover from pandemic

Press release from Sen. Ed Rath:

Beginning June 10th, small and micro businesses, as well as small for-profit independent arts and cultural organizations, can apply for up to $50,000 in state grants, and I want our neighbors to be among the first to know!

It is estimated that more than 300,000 small businesses here in New York are eligible for funds from a new $800 million small business recovery program.

This aid could be used to help employers finance operating expenses incurred during the coronavirus pandemic between March 1, 2020 and April 1, 2021 and can be used to cover:

Payroll, insurance, and utility costs;

Commercial rent or mortgage payments for NYS-based property;

Payment of local property or school taxes;

Costs of personal protection equipment (PPE) necessary to protect worker and consumer health and safety;

Heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC) costs, and other machinery or equipment costs;

Supplies and materials necessary for compliance with COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

According to Empire State Development, the agency in charge of administering these grants, priority will be given to socially and economically disadvantaged business owners, including minority- and women-owned business enterprises, service-disabled veteran-owned businesses and veteran-owned businesses, and businesses located in economically distressed communities.

For program eligibility and use requirements, and for additional information, visit the state’s Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program website. The website is expected to be updated as additional details become available, so I encourage you to check it regularly.

I also encourage eligible employers to begin preparing necessary documents in the days ahead, and to sign up for alerts at the link above.

Funds available for this program are limited, so I encourage eligible employers to apply swiftly as soon as applications become available.

While much more needs to be done to truly help our local businesses get back on track, it is my hope that by raising awareness for this program early, eligible businesses will be able to benefit from this fund.