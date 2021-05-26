Local Matters

May 26, 2021 - 11:55am

Rath 'very happy' about reversal of decision requiring kids ages 2 to 5 to wear masks at daycare & camp

posted by Press Release in Sen. Ed Rath, covid-19, news, mask mandate for children.

Press release:

"On May 24th New York State reversed the decision to require children ages 2 to 5 to wear masks in daycare and summer camp settings. As an outspoken opponent to this change, I am very happy that this decision was made. 

"At a time when COVID-19 cases are dropping and mask wearing is being eased, it did not make sense to require this new age group to wear masks. Especially since for the past 14 months, this age group was not required to wear masks in these settings and did not appear to be major contributors to COVID spread.

"Thank you to all the parents and childcare experts who spoke out on this issue. It is critical that we advocate for our children."

