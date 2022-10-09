Red Cross announces Blood Drive locations and times

Press release:

Upcoming Batavia area Red Cross Blood Drives:

Tuesday, October 11

Robert Morris

Batavia City School District

80 Union St.

12:00 PM - 05:00 PM

Tuesday, October 18

NYS School for the Blind

2A Richmond Ave

10:00 AM - 03:00 PM

Friday, November 4

Social Services Building

5130 E Main St Rd

09:00 AM - 03:00 PM

Saturday, November 12

Stafford Fire Department

6153 Main Rd. Route 5

08:30 AM - 02:00 PM

Tuesday, November 15, 2022

First United Methodist Church

8221 Lewiston Rd

02:00 PM - 07:00 PM

CAN YOU PLEASE HELP?

Disasters like Hurricane Ian are exactly why the Red Cross is so crucial. Hundreds of trained Red Cross volunteers and critical relief supplies are on the ground across the state of Florida – including volunteers from the WNY region. These aid workers have been serving at nearly 300 shelters, assessing damage and distributing supplies- including blood products to hospitals. These selfless individuals will help to provide comfort, care and hope to all those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

What can YOU do?

Please GIVE BLOOD and help keep the Red Cross supply stable, especially for those in the path of this storm.

If you are unable to donate, or have already signed up, please take a moment to share this message with anyone and everyone you know that might be willing to help. Walk-Ins and appointments are welcome. Call 1800-RED-CROSS or schedule at redcrossblood.org

If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to our area contact, [email protected].

Thank you for doing whatever you can!

Please click here for one-minute video - Myths About Giving Blood