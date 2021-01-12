Regional Health Information network video shows its positive impact in tough times

Press release:

A global coronavirus pandemic, racial injustice, economic hardship and political turmoil — although history may remember 2020 for the challenges faced, these difficulties have also proven an opportunity for long-lasting change that will have a positive impact on the lives of residents in the Greater Rochester and Finger Lakes region.

In its new two-minute Annual Report to the Community video, Rochester RHIO (Regional Health Information Organization) showcases how the dedication of employees, stakeholders and participants have led to even stronger health data collaboration and infrastructure across 14 counties. It is available here.

Through the secure electronic exchange of vital health information, Rochester RHIO helps improve care for more than 1.5 million residents. RHIO has been at the forefront of health information exchange (HIE) technology, policy and implementation for more than a decade and its leadership and collaboration have regional, state and nationwide impact.

“Our community has come together in new ways and RHIO has been there in support,” said Jill Eisenstein, CEO and president, Rochester RHIO. “We’ve helped public health officials track and manage the spread of COVID-19; launched a new advanced clinical query portal and expanded our work with emergency medical services providers and community-based organizations to benefit patients in our region; and, we will co;laborate with our community partners to improve the region’s health equity by working to ensure that health information is free from racial bias.”

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE

Explore+ Advanced Clinical Query Portal

RHIO’s newly launched Explore+, is a redesigned advanced clinical query portal created specifically for the multiple and often complex demands of Health Information Exchange data environments, providing improved data characterization with options to view data by encounter, consolidated timeline and expression.

COVID-19 Reporting

From the beginning of the pandemic, RHIO developed COVID-19 reports for each of the county health departments it serves. These reports sort, organize and simplify the data from over 50 laboratory sources for COVID-19 testing. Reports provide health officials with secure and quick access to new coronavirus data on a regular basis.



From the beginning of the pandemic, RHIO developed COVID-19 reports for each of the county health departments it serves. These reports sort, organize and simplify the data from over 50 laboratory sources for COVID-19 testing. Reports provide health officials with secure and quick access to new coronavirus data on a regular basis. Patients Benefit through CBO Connections

More than 300 regional Community Based Organizations (CBOs), including social services, behavioral health organizations and long-term care facilities, are now connected to Rochester RHIO. By connecting, they can directly and securely access health information for Medicaid and uninsured patients, improving access to treatment.



More than 300 regional Community Based Organizations (CBOs), including social services, behavioral health organizations and long-term care facilities, are now connected to Rochester RHIO. By connecting, they can directly and securely access health information for Medicaid and uninsured patients, improving access to treatment. Racism is a Public Health Crisis

RHIO is committed to improving how race and ethnicity data are recorded, collaborating with other regional healthcare agencies and experts to evaluate and reform policies and processes that deliver the most precise information possible.



RHIO is committed to improving how race and ethnicity data are recorded, collaborating with other regional healthcare agencies and experts to evaluate and reform policies and processes that deliver the most precise information possible. EMS Data Improves Patient Care

A recently completed pilot program now makes it possible for emergency medical services to contribute patient data to the Rochester RHIO and the Statewide Health Information Network for New York (SHIN-NY), enhancing individualized care and improving social services support.

The video and additional story vignettes are now being shared across the region. For more information, visit https://rochesterrhio.org/

About Rochester RHIO

Rochester RHIO is a secure electronic health information exchange serving authorized medical providers and 1.5 million residents of Monroe, Allegany, Cayuga, Chemung, Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, Wyoming and Yates counties in Upstate New York.

The service allows a medical care team to share records across institutions and practices, making patient information available wherever and whenever needed to provide the best care. Patients benefit from fewer repeated tests, easier second opinions, a reduced risk of mistakes caused by poor handwriting or incomplete records, and more informed care during office visits and emergencies.

It is a Qualified Entity of the Statewide Health Information Network of New York (SHIN-NY). Health care professionals and patients can learn more by visiting RochesterRHIO.org or by calling (877) 865-RHIO (7446).