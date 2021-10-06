Registration deadline for general election this week

Press release:

Registration deadline for the General Election – 10/8/2021 is the last day to postmark an application to register to vote and to register in person. Registration forms are on our website https://www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/elections/index.php. Mail registration forms must be received at Board of Elections by 10/13/2021 to be eligible to vote. Registration forms can also be found at many public offices, or by calling 585 815-7804 and requesting a registration form be mailed.

Absentee for the General Election – 10/18/2021 is the last day to postmark, email, online portal https://absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov/ or fax application for a General Election ballot. 11/1/2021 is the last day to apply in person for a General Election ballot. 11/2/2021 is the last day to postmark the ballot and Board of Elections must receive it no later than 11/9/2021.

There will be an accessible Ballot Marking Device set up for the disabled at the County Board of Elections, 15 Main St., Batavia, NY 14020 for anyone who wishes to vote absentee from our office. Please call 585 815-7804 to make an appointment.

Early Voting – Early Voting is available for every eligible voter in Genesee County. The Early Voting location is The ARC Community Center, 38 Woodrow Rd., Batavia, NY 14020.

Saturday, Oct. 23 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Sunday, Oct. 24 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Monday, Oct. 25 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Tuesday, Oct. 26 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Wednesday, Oct. 27 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Thursday, Oct. 28 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Friday, Oct. 29 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Saturday, Oct. 30 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Sunday, Oct. 31 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM