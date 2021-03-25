Registration is open for free, virtual Genesee River Basin Summit

From Genesee RiverWatch:

The free, virtual 2021 Genesee River Basin Summit is open for registration. Much of Genesee County is in the Genesee River Watershed

This year, they are organizing our “Summit” as a series of online workshops to be held in April and May.

The topics will be:

We Need Trees – April 7th / 8:30 to 10 a.m. A look at the growing need for trees for conservation projects and what can be done to satisfy that need. Additionally, the carbon sequestration implications will be discussed.

What's Going On? – April 14th / 8:30 to 10 a.m. A review of past, present and future water quality improvement projects developed and implemented by Genesee RiverWatch in partnership with various basin stakeholders.

Got Access? – May 5th / 8:30 to 10 a.m. Presenters will discuss current improvement plans for car-top boat access to the Genesee River basin followed by questions and answers with a panel.

Let's Plan a Canoe/Kayak Trip - May 12th / 8:30 to 10 a.m. Basin outfitters and stakeholder groups will provide guidance and tips on how to plan your next trip on the river.

To register, click here.