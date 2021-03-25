March 25, 2021 - 12:35pm
Registration is open for free, virtual Genesee River Basin Summit
posted by Press Release in Genesee RiverWatch, news, 2021 Genesee River Basin Summit.
From Genesee RiverWatch:
The free, virtual 2021 Genesee River Basin Summit is open for registration. Much of Genesee County is in the Genesee River Watershed.
This year, they are organizing our “Summit” as a series of online workshops to be held in April and May.
The topics will be:
- We Need Trees – April 7th / 8:30 to 10 a.m. A look at the growing need for trees for conservation projects and what can be done to satisfy that need. Additionally, the carbon sequestration implications will be discussed.
- What’s Going On? – April 14th / 8:30 to 10 a.m. A review of past, present and future water quality improvement projects developed and implemented by Genesee RiverWatch in partnership with various basin stakeholders.
- Got Access? – May 5th / 8:30 to 10 a.m. Presenters will discuss current improvement plans for car-top boat access to the Genesee River basin followed by questions and answers with a panel.
- Let’s Plan a Canoe/Kayak Trip - May 12th / 8:30 to 10 a.m. Basin outfitters and stakeholder groups will provide guidance and tips on how to plan your next trip on the river.
To register, click here.
Comments