Registration open for Faith Formation Program

Press Release:

Registration is now open for the 2024-25 Faith Formation Program at Resurrection and Ascension Roman Catholic Parishes in Batavia. The parish families are excited about this continued joint venture to share our Catholic faith with our families and children.

All sacramental preparation classes (Reconciliation, First Communion, and Confirmation) will be offered as well as enriching faith programs for the entire family.

Classes will begin on Sunday, September 8 at 10:30 a.m. Mass at Ascension Parish in Batavia, followed by lunch and teacher/family meetings. Come and join us and grow your faith as a family!

Please contact Jason Smith from Resurrection Parish at resurrectionff14020@yahoo.com or Ann Pratt from Ascension Parish at mgp1731@gmail.com for information.