Reminder: 40th annual GCC Fashion Show 'Novaturient' is free and online tomorrow evening

Press release:

The Fashion Program students at Genesee Community College are just about ready to unveil the 40th Annual Fashion Show which will go live, ONLINE at https://gccfashionshow.com, for FREE on Saturday, May 1, at 6 p.m. and this year's show will inspire the "Novaturient" soul in us all!

The word novaturient describes a desire for change that leads one to travel -- to seek a change in environment. And the entire Fashion Show, which features designs by a dozen GCC students, has been articulately mapped to incorporate everything from the fashion forward to the casual and comfortable looks of lives on the go!

This year's scenes have been filmed all over the world and in some special places right here in New York -- tune in on Saturday to spot your favorites! View the entire show, hear from the student designers, get close-ups of these amazing looks and so much more!

You can catch a sneak peek at some of the spots from the generous venue donors in this short video.