Reminder: Community Action Angels present 'Journey to Resilience' May 14 to benefit BCSD Community Closet
Community Action Angels present "Journey to Resilience" from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 14th, at the Engagement Center at Robert Morris School in the City of Batavia.
The evening will offer inspirational stories and songs -- voices of survival -- from trauma to transformation.
Tickets are $10 each, available at Community Action of Orleans & Genesee, 5073 Clinton Street Road, Batavia. Call (585) 343-7798 for more information.
Proceeds benefit Batavia City School District Community Closet and Children’s Emergency Fund -- helping those in need.
It will featuring original poetry written and read by Jacqueline Fields.
A motivational story and music by Elly Riber.
Foreword by Pat Standish; also featuring Michelle Figueroa and Julie Wasilewski.
The school is located at 80 Union St.; the engagement center is near the bus loop entrance. Look for balloons.
This event is being held in partnership with Batavia Community Schools.
Comments