February 4, 2021 - 2:43pm

Reminder: Prekindergarten registration starts today in Le Roy

posted by Press Release in Le Roy, prekindergarten, news, Le Roy Central School District.

Press release:

Le Roy Central School District Universal Prekindergarten registration began today (Feb. 4)!

Pick up a registration packet between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the Wolcott Street School Main Office, 2 Trigon Park, Le Roy.

An “eligible child” is a child residing in the Le Roy district and who will be 4 years old on or before Dec. 1, 2021. If the student will be 5 years old before Dec. 1, 2021 they are not eligible for the program.

  • We do not offer transportation.

  • UPK classes will be held for half days:  9 - 11:30 a.m. (morning session) and 12:15 - 2:45 p.m. (afternoon session).

  • Completed applications will be accepted up to March 5 on a first come, first served basis.

  • For more information visit www.leroycsd.org, click on Wolcott Street School and go to Universal Prekindergarten in the left-hand column or call Mrs. Kelley Caffo, Wolcott Street School Building Secretary at (585) 768-7115.

Upcoming

