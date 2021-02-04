Reminder: Prekindergarten registration starts today in Le Roy
Press release:
Le Roy Central School District Universal Prekindergarten registration began today (Feb. 4)!
Pick up a registration packet between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the Wolcott Street School Main Office, 2 Trigon Park, Le Roy.
An “eligible child” is a child residing in the Le Roy district and who will be 4 years old on or before Dec. 1, 2021. If the student will be 5 years old before Dec. 1, 2021 they are not eligible for the program.
-
We do not offer transportation.
-
UPK classes will be held for half days: 9 - 11:30 a.m. (morning session) and 12:15 - 2:45 p.m. (afternoon session).
-
Completed applications will be accepted up to March 5 on a first come, first served basis.
-
For more information visit www.leroycsd.org, click on Wolcott Street School and go to Universal Prekindergarten in the left-hand column or call Mrs. Kelley Caffo, Wolcott Street School Building Secretary at (585) 768-7115.