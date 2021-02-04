Reminder: Prekindergarten registration starts today in Le Roy

Press release:

Le Roy Central School District Universal Prekindergarten registration began today (Feb. 4)!

Pick up a registration packet between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the Wolcott Street School Main Office, 2 Trigon Park, Le Roy.

An “eligible child” is a child residing in the Le Roy district and who will be 4 years old on or before Dec. 1, 2021. If the student will be 5 years old before Dec. 1, 2021 they are not eligible for the program.