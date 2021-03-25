Local Matters

March 25, 2021 - 3:43pm

REMINDER: St. Paul Lutheran School to hold Open House tomorrow

posted by Press Release in news, st. paul lutheran school, 2021-22 school year, open house.

Submitted photo and press release:

St. Paul Lutheran School in Batavia will hold an Open House for prospective families with students of 3-year-old preschoolers through fifth grade on Friday, March 26 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Registrations are now being accepted for the 2021-2022 school year.

Registration forms are available on the website or by calling the school office at (585) 343-0488.

The school is located at 31 Washington Ave. in the City of Batavia.

Why St. Paul?

  • Five days of in-class learning.
  • Outdoor recess every day.
  • Small class sizes that allow for individual attention.
  • Small school creates close family atmosphere.
  • Three or five day option for 3- and 4-year-old preschoolers.
  • Chapel Service each Monday and religion lessons daily in classrooms.

For more information, visit the school’s website at stpaulbatavia.org.

Comments

