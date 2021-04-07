Rep. Jacobs en route to Texas for three-day tour of immigration facilities

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) will be traveling to Texas this afternoon for a three-day trip to the Southern border to tour immigration facilities and receive briefings from Border Patrol and local law enforcement.

“We are seeing a growing humanitarian crisis and a surge in criminal activity at our Southern border that is a direct result of President Biden’s reckless policies,” Jacobs said. “The reports we have heard are deeply troubling, so I am traveling with my colleagues to the Southern border to observe the situation firsthand and hear directly from our law enforcement on the ground.”

Jacobs is traveling to the Southern border with seven other members of the House of Representatives, including Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (IN-03) and Representatives Tony Gonzales (TX-23), Lloyd Smucker (PA-11), Ashley Hinson (IA-01), Victoria Spartz (IN-05), Kevin Hern (OK-01), and Kelly Armstrong (ND-AL).

The members will tour Eagle Pass Detention Center and Laughlin Air Force Base as well as the border in both Eagle Pass and Del Rio, Texas. The representatives will also receive briefings from Border Patrol leadership and local law enforcement on current border operations and conditions.