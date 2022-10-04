Residents asked to help Haxton Library select a new slogan

Press release:

Community members are invited to vote for their preference between three slogans for the Haxton Memorial Library on a special ballot that is available at the library and online at www.HaxtonLibrary.org/slogan.

The library’s new logo and the three slogans being voted on are inspired by the library’s windows. They are a prominent feature of the building that was built in 1967 by the Buffalo architectural firm of Rogers & Smith with funds from the Haxton Fund Inc., a charitable foundation set up by G. Sherwin Haxton, a prominent local businessman.

“The 9 windows on the front of the building provide wonderful natural lighting for the inside of the library,” says Kim Gibson, Library Director. “They also are very distinctive, and we used their design when creating our logo.”

The slogan choices are Windows of Opportunity, Windows to Discovery, or Your Windows to the World. The ballot to vote for the library’s new slogan are online and they can be cast until October 31. Residents who vote can enter to win a $50 gift card that will be randomly drawn from the list of voters. The gift card will be awarded at an unveiling event to be held at the library at a future date to be announced.

“The Haxton Memorial Library is a community center for all our patrons, children and adults. Libraries today are not just books. In this digital age we have so much more to offer,” says Carol D’Alba, President of the Board of Directors.

“I am proud to a part of our library. It gives me the opportunity to communicate with so many interesting people about the many programs and services that are free for everyone in the community to use,” she adds.

“We will be using our new slogan on our website, our Facebook Page and on all of our materials,” says, Kim Gibson, Library Director. “The Haxton Memorial Library is a busy place, and we hope that as many community members as possible will choose the slogan they think best suits the library.”

To vote residents can stop by the Haxton Memorial Library circulation desk or vote online at www.HaxtonLibrary.org/slogan.

The Haxton Memorial Library located at 3 North Pearl Street in Oakfield provides residents a variety of programs, events and materials that are listed on the library’s website at www.HaxtonLibrary.org.