Residents of East Pembroke Fire District can vote Jan. 5 on whether to sell rescue truck

NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION



HEREBY GIVEN that a Special Election for the East Pembroke Fire District will be held on Jan. 5 at the East Pembroke Fire Station, located at 8655 Barrett Drive, Batavia, at which time the polls for voting will be open between the hours of 6 and 9 p.m. for the purpose of voting on the following proposition:

Proposition #1

Shall the following Resolution of the Board of Fire Commissioners of the East Pembroke Fire District, entitled, RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF FIRE COMMISSIONERS OF THE EAST PEMBROKE FIRE DISTRICT TO SELL RESCUE VEHICLE AS SURPLUS PROPERTY, adopted Dec. 9, 2020, and authorizing and empowering the Board of Fire Commissioners to carry out the sale of the East Pembroke Fire District’s 2014 Pierce Medium Rescue Truck, valued at more than one hundred thousand ($100,000) dollars, with the actual price of sale to be determined by the market, be approved?

All persons who have been residents of the East Pembroke Fire District for at least 30 days preceding the election, and who registered to vote with the Genesee County Board of Elections are eligible to vote at such East Pembroke Fire District election.

By Order of the East Pembroke Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners William R. Joyce, Secretary