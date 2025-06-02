Resurfacing in Batavia set to begin Monday on Grandview Terrace

Press Release:

All motorists please be aware the following streets listed in the predicted order (subject to change) will experience traffic delays from Monday through Wednesday between the hours of 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. for resurfacing operations:

Monday, June 2nd

Grandview Terrace

Tuesday, June 3rd

Elm Street

Ellsworth Avenue

Wednesday, June 4th

Ellsworth Avenue

While work is being performed in these areas, local traffic will be permitted to and from their residence/property but should plan accordingly for delays.

All residents/businesses within the work area are asked not to park on the roadway during the operation. All motorists that regularly use these streets are asked to seek alternate routes while the delays are in place.

These same streets are scheduled for paving operations on Monday, June 16th, Tuesday, June 17th, and Wednesday, June 18th if weather cooperates. This is weather dependent work and will continue on the next business day if necessary.

Contact the Bureau of Maintenance at 585-345-6400, Option 1 if you have any questions or concerns. Thank you for your cooperation.