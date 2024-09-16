Resurfacing on city streets planned for this week

Press Release:

All motorists please be aware the following streets (listed in the following predicted order) will experience traffic delays on Tuesday, September 17 and Wednesday, September 18 between the hours of 6am – 4pm for resurfacing operations:

~ Tuesday 9/17

Kibbe Avenue

Oakland Avenue

Jackson Avenue

Williams Street

Osterhout Avenue

Evans Street

~ Wednesday 9/18

Thomas Avenue

Porter Avenue

Dellinger Avenue

Douglas Street

Jefferson Avenue

While work is being performed in these areas, local traffic will be permitted to and from their residence/property but should plan accordingly for delays.

All residents/businesses within the work area are asked not to park on the roadway during the operation. All motorists that regularly use these streets are asked to seek alternate routes while the delays are in place.

The final portion of resurfacing of these streets is scheduled to begin the week of September 30th in the same order and two day operation. This work is weather dependent and will continue on the next business day if necessary.

Contact the Bureau of Maintenance at 585-345-6400 opt. 1 if you have any questions or concerns. Thank you for your cooperation.