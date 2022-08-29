Resurfacing project to cause delays on Bank, Ross, Chandler

Press Release



All motorists please be aware that Bank Street, Chandler Avenue and Ross Street will experience traffic delays on Tuesday, August 30th and Wednesday, August 31stfrom 7AM to 3PM for a resurfacing operation.

While work is being performed in this area, local traffic will be permitted to and from their residence/property but should plan accordingly for delays.

All residents/businesses within the work area are asked not to park on the roadway during the operation.

This is weather dependent work; if work is postponed it shall progress the next workday.

Please contact the Bureau of Maintenance at 585-345-6400 Option 1 if there are any questions.