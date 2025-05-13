Resurfacing scheduled for Stegman Road and Barrett Drive on Tuesday; expect delays and temporary closures

Press Release:

To all traffic utilizing the following roadways:

Stegman Road – Miller Road to Powers Road

Barrett Drive – Route 5 to END (Kistner Concrete)

Due to delays on other projects, Stegman Road and Barrett Drive are now scheduled for resurfacing on Tuesday, May 13, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Traffic should expect delays and short-term closures while resurfacing operations occur. EMERGENCY SERVICE PERMITTED THROUGH. All through traffic should seek alternative routes.

Residents and Businesses on the listed roads will be permitted access to their property, but may experience minor delays.

This work is weather dependent; if delayed for rain, the work will occur the next available day.

If there are any questions concerning this work, please contact The Town of Batavia – Highway Department at 585-343-1729 Extension 218. Thank you for your cooperation in advance.