December 11, 2022 - 4:18pm

Resurrection and Ascension hold joint commitment mass

posted by Press Release in Resurrection Parish, Ascension Parish, batavia, religion, news.

Press release:

Resurrection and Ascension Roman Catholic Parishes had a joint Confirmation Commitment Mass today at 11:30 at St Joseph’s Church for our shared Confirmation candidates, to be confirmed this spring.  Parents and sponsors attended and participated as well.

Prior to Mass, families and students gathered as part of our joint Faith Formation program.

