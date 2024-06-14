Retired Educators’ Association honors scholarship winners at annual luncheon

Press Release:

The Genesee County Retired Educators’ Association held its annual spring luncheon meeting at Byron Presbyterian Church. Members attending were treated to a delicious lunch prepared by members of the church.

After lunch, the winners of two $500 scholarships awarded by the GCREA were introduced. The scholarships are given to high school seniors who intend to pursue a career in education or to people who are already students in an education program at an institution of higher learning.

The winners for this year are Alexandra Manley and Emily Rowe.

Alexandra is a senior at Elba Central School. She will attend Nazareth University in the fall, studying to become a music teacher. Emily is currently a student at SUNY Geneseo in the Childhood with Special Education program. Congratulations to both winners!

After the conclusion of the awards, Dan Lyon from Lifespan presented a program to attendees titled “Name That Scam.” In a fun, game-themed presentation Dan introduced many scams that senior citizens have been victimized by. He provided a great deal of valuable information in the presentation and provided flyers and pamphlets to help our members avoid falling victim to a scam.

After the program, a short meeting was held. Changes in the bylaws were approved, and officers were elected.

One of GCREA’s missions is to assist the community. A collection of personal care, laundry, and cleaning items and a monetary collection was taken. These will be donated to Community Action of Genesee County.