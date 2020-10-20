Retired Sheriff Gary Maha endorses Sheriiff Sheron for reelection

Submitted photo and press release:

Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr. has received a letter of endorsement from retired Genesee County Sheriff Gary T. Maha.

"I feel privileged to have had the opportunity to work with Sheriff Maha for nearly 40 years with 21 of those years as his Undersheriff," Sheron said. "This provided me with the experience and knowledge to meet the demands associated with being Sheriff of Genesee County. Thank you Sheriff Maha for your support."

Dear Genesee County Voters:

I have known Sheriff Bill Sheron on a professional level for over 40 years. He served as my Undersheriff (second in command) for 21 years, and I can attest that he is a dedicated, compassionate, and professional law enforcement executive. Bill Sheron is highly qualified to continue as your Sheriff.

He is a lifelong resident of Genesee County, raised his children here, and has resided in the City of Batavia his entire life. He graduated from Notre Dame High School and received his A.A.S Degree from Genesee Community College. Bill attended the prestigious F.B.I. National Academy, Quantico, Virginia, and attended the F.B.I. Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar. He is a Past President of the New York State/Eastern Canada chapter of the F.B.I National Academy Associates. In addition, he has over 27 years of experience in law enforcement/corrections administration with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. He came up through the ranks of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and knows all facets of the agency.

I encourage you to support and reelect Sheriff William A. Sheron.

Sincerely,

Gary T. Maha

(Sheriff-Retired)