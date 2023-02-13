Richmond and DAR present President's Day program

Press release:

The 2022-2023 Richmond Memorial Library "History by the Hearth" Lecture series continues on Thursday, February 16th at 7:00 pm in the Reading Room with a presentation on "The President's Lady, Martha Dandridge Custis Washington."

This lecture in the series is a Presidents Day collaboration between the Richmond Memorial Library and the Anna Ingasbe Lovell Chapter NSDAR. Special Collections Librarian, Deborah Wood will be presenting on the life of this fascinating first "First Lady" of the United States of America. Chapter Constitution Committee Chair, Robin Laney Ettinger, will discuss Mrs. Washington's activities to support General Washington during the American Revolution. Librarian Wood has planned several lectures for the year 2023 as well as special events in which the local DAR will collaborate and support the library's efforts to bring unique history programs to the area. The library will have a presidential book display and has a large collection of books about the U.S. presidency for check out. For more information on the lecture series, please call Deborah Wood at (585) 343-9550.