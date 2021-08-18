Richmond announces return of Books Sandwiched In

Press release:

Richmond Memorial Library is excited to announce the return of a hallmark program, Books Sandwiched In, on Wednesdays in September. Books Sandwiched In is a book review program; each week, a speaker will review a book, followed by discussion and Q&A.

The Books Sandwiched In committee has planned the Fall 2021 series in memory of Bob Knipe, who served on the committee for many years, presenting several times as a reviewer. Bob, a community advocate and friend to many, passed after a brief illness in February 2021.

“One of our committee members had the idea to develop a series in Bob’s memory and we couldn’t think of a more fitting tribute,” shares Samantha Basile, Community & Adult services librarian and program coordinator. “Bob was an avid reader and a friend to the library and this community in so many ways. We feel humbled to honor him through this program that he dedicated his time and talent to over the years.”

Each session will feature a book about a topic that Bob was passionate about, presented by someone who knew him well. Selections range from a book about puns to highlight Bob’s delight in the English language, to a book about music and the brain, which encompasses his talent as a musician and love of learning.

The programs take place from 12:10 pm – 1 pm every Wednesday in September in the Gallery Room at Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St, Batavia. Refreshments will be served. You do not need to read the books in order to attend- all are welcome!

This series will include a 50/50 cash raffle at each session, with proceeds going to Bob’s family to donate to causes of their choosing in his memory. Enter for a chance to win a door prize at each session- a copy of the 2021 Richmond Reads book, The Music of Bees by Eileen Garvin!

The line-up:

Wednesday, September 1: Dr. Greg Van Dussen will review The Pun Also Rises: How the Humble Pun Revolutionized Language, Changed History and Made Wordplay More Than Some Antics by John Pollack.

Wednesday, September 8: Tammy Hathaway will review Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know by Adam Grant.

Wednesday, September 15: David Blake will review Death is but a Dream: Finding Hope and Meaning at Life’s Endby Dr. Christopher Kerr.

Wednesday, September 22: Barbara Meyer will review Musicophilia: Tales of Music and the Brain by Oliver Sacks.

Wednesday, September 29: Jay Gsell will review Saving America: 7 Steps to Make Government Deliver Great Results by Mark Aesch.

Books Sandwiched In is generously sponsored by the Friends of Richmond Memorial Library.

Richmond Memorial Library is located at 19 Ross St in the City of Batavia. Find us online at batavialibrary.org.