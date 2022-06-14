Richmond announces summer reading programs

Press release:

Dive into Summer Reading Programs for all ages at Richmond Memorial Library!

Join the Richmond Memorial Library for “Oceans of Possibilities” themed summer reading programs for all ages! Visit batavialibrary.org/calendar to see all of the upcoming events for the summer. Summer Reading Programs are sponsored by the Friends of Richmond Memorial Library.

Summer Reading Concert in the Park in partnership with the Batavia Concert Band – Wednesday, June 29 at 7 pm

Nothing says summer like a concert in the park! Join the Richmond Memorial Library at Centennial Park (151 State Street, Batavia NY 14020) as the Batavia Concert Band pays tribute to our summer reading theme, Oceans of Possibilities. Kids will enjoy the chance to meet a little mermaid or a pirate of the Caribbean, and readers of all ages can sign up for summer reading programs. Bring your own blankets or folding chairs. In the event of rain, this program will be moved to the Stuart Steiner Theatre at Genesee Community College (1 College Road, Batavia NY 14020).

Children’s Summer Reading Program (June 24- August 13, ages birth- 12)

Join the Children’s Room for a Summer Reading Kick-Off on Friday, June 24 from 10 am – 4 pm! Register for the summer reading challenge and enjoy some pizza! Pizza will be served at 12 pm, 1 pm & 2 pm (while supplies last). This year’s children’s program includes the Read & Bead reading challenge, and Family Fun Fridays (2 pm each Friday beginning July 1) with favorites like Buffalo and Brandy, Benjamin Berry and new friends as well! Other programs include Monday Story Time (10 am for babies, toddlers and preschoolers), Little Scientists on Tuesdays (3:30 pm for ages 7-12, please register), and Lunch Bunch on Thursdays (12 pm for ages six and up who enjoy a longer story!) There will also be an art club on June 15, July 20 and August 24, and many other programs! More info about all of our programs available at batavialibrary.org.

Teen Summer Reading program (June 27- August 20, ages 13—17)

Summer reading programming for teens aged 13-17 at the library includes classes by Mandy Humphrey of Art of Mandy, Yoga with Blue Pearl Yoga, and art projects with Morgan Wagner. Teens can also participate in Summer Reading BINGO beginning June 27th. BINGO Boards can be picked up in the Teen Corner or online through the registration link on our website. Participants can complete challenges for entries in our weekly prizes and our grand prize. We will also be starting our first installment of the “Laid Back Book Club”-- perfect for on-the-go teens, this program is designed for participants to read at their own pace and chat with other readers as they go. The title for this summer is The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins. Copies are available in the Teen Corner and on audio or as an ebook through Libby and Hoopla. Read the book to earn a BINGO square and join us for many other activities like a movie night and in-person conversations.

Adult Summer Reading Program (June 27- August 20, ages 18 and up)

Adults are invited to participate in RML’s Adult Summer Reading BINGO Challenge! Complete library and reading challenges for a chance to win weekly and grand prizes. Participants in the adult summer reading challenge must have a valid library card in the NIOGA system to play for prizes. Register at the reference desk or at batavialibrary.org beginning June 27. Complete rules and information will be provided with registration and a sample BINGO board will be on display at the library. The three grand prizes are (1) a book lover’s basket stuffed with bookish and local goodies valued over $100 (2) a Kindle Paperwhite eReader, and (3) a $50 gift certificate to Lift Bridge Books in Brockport. Challenges range from “read a short book” to “watch a film or show about the ocean or water” to “attend a library program.” Programs planned for this summer include book discussions, the Richmond Reads title reveal, creative writing workshops, craft classes, concerts, film screenings, and even a visit from Mary Todd Lincoln! Visit the library or batavialibrary.org/calendar for more information about programs.

For information about library programs, visit batavialibrary.org, call 585-343-9550 or stop by the library at 19 Ross St, Batavia. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 am – 9 pm and Friday and Saturday 9 am - 5 pm.