Richmond Library announces Friend of the Year, Norm Argulsky

Press Release:

Norm Argulsky to be honored as RML Friend of the Year The Friends of the Richmond Memorial Library have named Norm Argulsky as the 2024 Friend of the Year.

Among many other volunteer roles in the community, Norm has served on the Richmond Memorial Library Board of Trustees for 12 years in the capacity of Trustee, Vice President and President, finishing his tenure in June of 2024.

Norm was nominated for this honor by library staff and Friends of the Library President Kathy Zipkin.

“Norm’s dedication to his community and outstanding leadership are unparalleled, and the library is so grateful for his years of service,” shares Assistant Library Director Samantha Stryker. “We’re so excited to honor him at the reception on August 3.”

Norm will be honored at a reception at the library on Saturday, August 3 at 11 a.m. All are welcome to join the Friends in honoring Norm. Light refreshments will be served.

The Richmond Memorial Library is located at 19 Ross Street, Batavia. Information about library services and programs may be found at batavialibrary.org.