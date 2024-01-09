Richmond Library invites you for a ‘Blizzard of Reading’

Press Release:

Richmond Memorial Library invites adults and teens to participate in A Blizzard of Reading from January 8 – March 1! The program is open to any adult or teen ages 13 – 17.

In order to be eligible for prizes, participants must have a valid library card from any library in the NIOGA system. Each participant can earn up to 6 grand prize entries! Read four books (or three books and a magazine) to earn entries for a chance to win prizes. Attend a library program and play our literary locations scavenger hunt around the library for a

chance to earn more entries.

Grand prizes:

Adult Grand Prize 1: Wooden book valet- conveniently holds your book and a mug of something warm and cozy.

Adult Grand Prize 2: $25 to Author’s Note Bookstore in Medina

Teen Grand Prize: Play for a chance to win your very own book cart!

All prizes and information are on display in the lobby of the library.

All who participate will receive a custom Blizzard of Reading bookmark at the end of the program. Registration begins at 9 am on Monday, January 8 at the library or batavialibrary.org and continues throughout the program. For more information about upcoming library events, visit batavialibrary.org/calendar.