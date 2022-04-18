Richmond library vote on May 5

Press release:

Voters who reside within the Batavia City School District, and who are registered to vote with the Genesee County Board of Elections are invited to vote for the 2022 Library Budget Vote and Trustee Election on May 5, 2022 from 9 am to 9 pm at the Richmond Memorial Library.

Items to be voted:

Public Library Budget: Proposition: Shall the Board of Education of the City School District of Batavia be authorized to raise by tax $21,865 to increase the annual appropriation from $1,359,604 to $1,381,469 for the benefit of the Richmond Memorial Library?

Trustee Election: Rebecca McGee will seek a second 3-year term on the library's Board of Directors

A link to the budget newsletter via our website:

2022-2023 Budget Newsletter & 2020-2021 Annual Report