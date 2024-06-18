Richmond Memorial Library announces summer reading for all ages

Press Release:

Summer Reading for all ages kicks off on Monday, June 24 at Richmond Memorial Library! This year’s theme is “Adventure Begins at the Library.”

Children

Celebrate Smokey the Bear’s 80th birthday with this year’s kids’ summer reading program! Kids up to age 12 will receive a chain and reading log with sign-up. Read or be read to and earn beads, brag tags, and more!

Starting June 24, weekly 10 a.m. programs for kids include Family Yoga with Nana Yoga (begins July 1 on Mondays), All Ages Story Time (Tuesdays), Play Café (Wednesdays), Nature Story and Craft (Ages 5-10 on Thursdays) and Little Scientists (Ages 7-11 on Fridays). Some programs require registration, please call the library or visit our website for more info!

Family Fun Fridays: Join us every Friday at 2 p.m. for a fun adventure for the whole family! No registration is required.

June 28: Paris and Popsicles – Sign up for summer reading, have a popsicle, and meet the NYS Trooper dog!

July 5: Seneca Park Zoomobile

July 12: African Drumming with Mayukwa

July 19: Wondermakers Interactive Storytelling

July 26: Nickle City Reptiles

August 2: Benjamin Berry

August 9: To be announced

August 16: Buffalo Museum

Teens & Tweens

Teens ages 13 -17 are invited to play Summer Reading BINGO! Complete reading and library challenges for a chance to win weekly and grand prizes. Weekly prizes include gift cards generously donated by Dave’s Ice Cream, Sprinkles Creamery, Mancuso’s Bowling Center, The Coffee Press, Cinquino’s, and The Vintage Cow. Thank you to our generous local sponsors! Grand prizes include a bookish basket, a gift card to Lift Bridge Books, and more. Anyone can play but you must have a valid library card in the NIOGA system to be eligible for prizes. Register at the library or batavialibrary.org starting June 24.

Weekly teen/tween programs:

Silent Reading Club: Tuesdays at 2 p.m. – all ages welcome!

STEAM Adventures with Challenge Island: Wednesdays at 2 p.m. – ages 8 and up

Adventures with Food Series- Thursdays at 3 p.m.

Board Games – Fridays at 2 p.m.

Some programs require registration, please visit our website for all the info.

Adults

Play Adult Summer Reading BINGO starting June 24!

Open to adults ages 18 and up. Complete reading and library challenges for a chance to win weekly and grand prizes! Weekly prizes include an Oliver’s Basket, gift cards to The Coffee Press, Dave’s Ice Cream, Sprinkle’s Creamery, Batavia’s Original, and Harrington’s (this prize donated by the Friends of RML). Thank you to our local sponsors! Grand Prizes include a bookish basket, a gift card to Lift Bridge Books, and more. Anyone can play but you must have a valid library card in the NIOGA system to be eligible for prizes. Register at batavialibrary.org or at the library starting June 24. Check our calendar for events throughout the summer!

Library Adventure Map program with NIOGA:

Library patrons are invited to participate in Nioga Library System’s “Library Adventure Map” program this summer, beginning June 24! This program is open to all patrons and community members within Niagara, Genesee and Orleans Counties. A library card is not required to participate in the program! To participate, patrons will pick up a Library Adventure Map and first sticker at their local Nioga library. Patrons may visit any of the public libraries listed on the map and show their map to a staff member to receive a unique library-specific sticker. Think of the stickers as badges! Learn more at the library!

Summer Reading is sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Memorial Library.