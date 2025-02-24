Richmond Memorial Library celebrates March with live music

Press Release:

Join the Richmond Memorial Library for a musical March!

On Tuesday, March 4, at 6:30 p.m., Brian Dooley will grace audiences with classical guitar and bagpipe music. Yes, bagpipes in the library! Brian Dooley is a guitarist and highland bagpiper residing in Asheville, NC. His concerts typically include a broad range of selections, ranging from the Renaissance to the modern day, and his own arrangements.

No Blarney returns to the Richmond Memorial Library on Tuesday, March 11, at 7 p.m. Popular duo Rich Conroy and Don Bouchard will delight audiences with classic Irish tunes in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. This spirited pair has been playing together since 1984!

Both concerts are free to attend, and all are welcome. Richmond Memorial Library is located at 19 Ross St. in the City of Batavia. For more information about the library and programs, visit batavialibrary.org.