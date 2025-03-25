Richmond Memorial Library hosting 44th annual spring Books Sandwiched In Series

Press Release:

The Richmond Memorial Library will present the Spring 2025 series of Books Sandwiched In on Wednesdays in April! Books Sandwiched In is a book review series that is now entering its 44th year.

Since the Fall of 1981, the program has invited guest speakers to present reviews of books, generally non-fiction.

Sessions will take place on April 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 at 12:10 to 1 p.m. Coffee, tea, and cookies will be served and there will be a drawing for a door prize at each session! Attendees are not required to read the books prior to the program.

The theme for Spring 2025 is Graphic Novels! What exactly is a graphic novel? A helpful definition from the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library explains that “’Graphic Novel’ is a format, not a genre. Graphic novels can be fiction, non-fiction, history, fantasy, or anything in-between.” While similar to comic books in that they tell a story through sequential art, graphic novels are generally standalone stories with more complex plots.

Wednesday, April 2: RML Librarian Laura Dumuhosky and Christina Mortellaro Frank, Director of the TRIO Adult Educational Opportunity Center at GCC, will review Maus: A Survivor’s Tale by Art Spiegelman. “A brutally moving work of art--widely hailed as the greatest graphic novel ever written--Maus recounts the chilling experiences of the author's father during the Holocaust. Maus is a haunting tale within a tale, weaving the author's account of his tortured relationship with his aging father into an astonishing retelling of one of history's most unspeakable tragedies.”

Wednesday, April 9: Megan Boring, MOMS Program Coordinator at Rochester Regional Health-UMMC, reviews Kid Gloves: Nine Months of Careful Chaos, a graphic novel memoir by Lucy Knisley. “This moving, hilarious, and surprisingly informative memoir not only follows motherhood but also illustrates the history and science of reproductive health from all angles, including curious facts and inspiring (and notorious) figures in medicine and midwifery.”

Wednesday, April 16: Ted Hawley, Head of Operations at New York Craft Malt, LLC reviews The Comic Book Story of Beer: The World's Favorite Beverage from 7000 BC to Today's Craft Brewing Revolution by Hennessy, Smith and McConnell. “We drink it. We love it. But how much do we really know about beer? Starting from around 7000 BC, beer has emerged as a major element driving humankind's development, a role it has continued to play through today's craft brewing explosion. Authors Jonathan Hennessey and Mike Smith team up with illustrator Aaron McConnell to present the key figures, events, and, yes, beers that shaped and frequently made history.” Ted sadly can’t bring beer samples, but he’ll bring samples of components used in brewing!

Wednesday, April 23: Richard Beatty, community advocate and volunteer, will review Dr. Seuss Goes to War: The World War II Editorial Cartoons of Theodor Seuss Geisel by Richard Minnear. “For decades, readers throughout the world have enjoyed the marvelous stories and illustrations of Dr. Seuss. But few know the work Geisel did as a political cartoonist during World War II, for the New York daily newspaper PM. In these extraordinarily trenchant cartoons, Geisel presents "a provocative history of wartime politics" (Entertainment Weekly).”

Wednesday, April 30: Artist and illustrator Rob Dumo reviews Watchmen by Alan Moore. “A work of fiction, Watchmen, the groundbreaking series from award-winning author Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, presents a world where the mere presence of American superheroes changed history—the U.S. won the Vietnam War, Nixon is still president, and the Cold War is in full effect. Rob will also share his perspective as a comic book artist, award winning caricature artist and a freelance illustrator.”

Books Sandwiched In is sponsored by the Friends of Richmond Memorial Library. To learn more about library programs, visit batavialibrary.org.