Richmond Memorial Library hosting book drive to support G.I.F.T. program

Press Release:

The Richmond Memorial Library Tween & Teen Services department is sponsoring a Book Drive for Children's/Young Adult books during the month of September. The book drive started September 6 and runs through October 1.

The books can be for children/teens of all ages, must be in new or good condition, and can be dropped off and put in the bins in the foyer anytime the library is open. Age appropriate DVDs in good condition are also accepted.

The Library G.I.F.T. Program (Generate Imagination in Families Today) is dedicated to making new or gently used books available to children and their families in our area, and to raising awareness of the lifelong benefits of early childhood literacy. Bright boxes and shelves of G.I.F.T.

Books are located at agencies and businesses in Batavia. Children can take a book from the shelf to bring home, read, and keep! Having as few as 20 books in the home has a significant impact on propelling a child to higher lifelong education levels and earnings, potentially breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty - and the more books you add, the greater the benefit.

“Batavia is known for being a welcoming community and the donations will truly enhance the G.I.F.T program,” said Teen Services Library Assistant Ellen Caton. “This program extends out into the community and helps the kids have access to books at specific agencies and businesses in Batavia. Our shelves that house these books are getting very empty and we are looking forward to filling them up again with this book drive!”

For information on the book drive and other library programs, visit the library website at www.batavialibrary.org, or check out our Facebook and Instagram pages!

The Richmond Memorial Library is located at 19 Ross Street in the City of Batavia. The library is open 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday - Thursday and 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.