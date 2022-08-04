Richmond Memorial Library hosting Friend of the Year reception, garden dedication Aug. 13

Press release:

The Richmond Memorial Library will host a Garden Dedication and Friend of the Year Reception on Saturday, August 13, beginning at 10:00 am near the garden by the Ross Street entrance. Nancy Mortellaro and Anne Iannello will be honored in separate ceremonies for their contributions to the library.

Beginning at 10 am, the Richmond Memorial Library Board of Trustees will dedicate the Lisianthus flower garden to longtime volunteer and library supporter Nancy Mortellaro.

"Nancy's dedication to the library has taken numerous forms over the decades, but most recently and most visibly she's been purchasing, planting and caring for the beautiful Lisianthus flower garden near the Ross Street entrance of our driveway, or coordinating the efforts of volunteers who plant for her,” shared Gregg McAllister, President of the library’s Board of Trustees. “The library board is grateful for her generosity and efforts, and wanted to find a way to thank her."

Immediately following the garden dedication, the Friends of the Richmond Memorial Library will host a reception in the Gallery Room to honor 2022 Friend of the Year Anne Iannello. Each year, the Friends honor a volunteer who has gone above and beyond in their service to the library. Anne is a volunteer with Library Visits, a “ask Marshall” program that brings library services and materials to homebound individuals in Genesee County. She delivers materials to several patrons in addition to making quarterly phone calls to patrons as a form of connection and to check on what they need from the program.

Library Visits coordinator Lucine Kauffman suggested Anne for the award, sharing that “Anne is the kind of volunteer every program hopes for. She has brought so much to our Library Visits patrons and I’m so happy the Friends have chosen to honor her with this award.”

All are welcome to attend these ceremonies. To attend one or both of these events, RSVP by calling the library at 343-9550 x2 or stop by the circulation desk to sign up. For more information about the library or other events, visit batavialibrary.org.