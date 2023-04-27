Richmond Memorial Library’s annual trustee election is May 4

Press Release:

Richmond Memorial Library’s Annual Trustee Election will be held in the Library’s Gallery Room on Thursday, May 4 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Any registered voter residing in the Batavia City School District is eligible to vote. There will only be a Trustee Election this year (not a Budget Vote), since an increase in the library budget is not being requested.

Mr. Richard Beatty is the sole candidate running unopposed for the seat. The term is for 3 years and runs from July 2023 through June 2026. Richard was born and raised on the west coast of Florida before setting off on a life and career path that eventually brought him to Batavia. Since the summer of 2000, Richard and RaeAnn Engler have called Summit Street home. Richard is active in the community volunteering for the Holland Land Company, the Batavia Community Garden, GO ART! and as a member of the Books Sandwiched In committee. He has been a docent at Buffalo’s Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece, the Darwin Martin House since 2004. Most every morning of the week you will find him at Pub Hub Coffee sorting out the world’s troubles with whomever may be there.