Richmond Memorial Library sponsoring food drive in November

Join the Richmond Memorial Library in assisting families in need in our community.

The RML Teen Programming Group will sponsor a food drive collection from November 1st-November 19th, 2021 at Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St, Batavia. Below are some suggestions of acceptable items. Please make sure all items are not past expiration and are non-perishables! A donation bin will be located in the foyer of the library and donations can be dropped off during regular library hours. Donations will be delivered to the Salvation Army. Questions can be directed to Teen Services Librarian Felicia Cecere ([email protected]) or at 585-343-9550 ext. 1516 or Library Assistant Ellen Brokaw ([email protected]).

Suggested Items for Donation:

Boxed Stuffing Mix, Instant Mashed Potatoes, Jars of Gravy (or Gravy Mix Packets), Canned Yams, Cranberry Sauce, Canned Vegetables, Cornbread Mix, Canned Pie Fillings, Pie Crust Mix, Box Dessert Mixes, Drink Mixes, Coffee, Tea, Crackers, Foil Baking Pans, Paper Products.

Richmond Memorial Library is located at 19 Ross St in the City of Batavia. The library is open Mon-Thurs 9 am - 9 pm and Fri & Sat 9 am - 5 pm. For more about the library, visit batavialibrary.org