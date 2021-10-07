Richmond Memorial Library to launch third year of 'Richmond Reads'

Press release:

Now in its third year, Richmond Reads is the community one-book program for the Richmond Memorial Library community. Meant to bring the community together through a shared reading experience, this year’s selection is The Music of Bees by Eileen Garvin.

The 2021 Richmond Reads program is in full swing with a busy schedule of events and discussions centered on this year’s selection. A story of hope, found family and reconciliation, The Music of Bees is Eileen Garvin’s first novel and was published in April of 2021. When three strangers find themselves thrown together by chance on a honeybee farm, they discover more than they ever expected- in the bees and in each other.

Copies of the book can be borrowed through Richmond Memorial Library or accessed through the library’s OverDrive app as an eBook or audiobook. Copies are also available to purchase at the library for $15, cash or check.

Programs and events:

The Music of Bees Book Discussions- Wednesday, October 13 at 9 am, Saturday, October 16 at 10 am or Monday, October 18 at 6:30 pm: Join us for a discussion of The Music of Bees! The only requirement to attend a book discussion is to read the book! All discussions will take place at the library. No registration required.

Richmond Reads Reel Discussions- Thursday, October 14 at 6 pm: Join us at the library for a screening of The Vanishing of the Bees (2009), followed by a discussion. This documentary “takes a piercing investigative look at the economic, political and ecological implications of the worldwide disappearance of the honeybee.” (imdb.com) No registration is required.

Virtual Author Visit! Thursday, October 21 at 7 pm: Author Eileen Garvin will visit from Oregon via Zoom. She will present a book talk and answer questions! Those who are unable to access Zoom from home are invited to watch the program at the library. Please register for either viewing option by calling 585-343-9550 x3 or at batavialibrary.org. Three winners will be randomly chosen from registered attendees to win a signed copy of the book! Winners or a representative must be able to pick up their prize from the library. Registration is required.

Richmond Reads Review Contest: Write a review of The Music of Bees for a chance to win a copy of the book signed by the author and $50 to a local restaurant! All rules, information, and the review form can be found at batavialibrary.org/richmond-reads or at the reference desk at the library. Firm submission deadline: Monday, October 18 at 5 pm. Submissions will be reviewed anonymously by the Richmond Reads Committee and two winners will be chosen. Winners or a representative must be able to pick up their prize from the library.

Richmond Reads is sponsored by The Friends of Richmond Memorial Library. For more, visit batavialibrary.org/richmond-reads. Questions about the program can be directed to Community and Adult Services Librarian and Richmond Reads coordinator Samantha Basile at 585-343-9550 x8.

Richmond Memorial Library is located at 19 Ross St in the city of Batavia. For more events and information, visit batavialibrary.org or find us on Facebook at Richmond Memorial Library or Instagram @batavialibrary.