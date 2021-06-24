Richmond Reads Committee reveals 2021 title for community reading on July 8

Press release:

Join the Richmond Reads Committee on Thursday, July 8 at 7 p.m. to celebrate the reveal of the 2021 title selection!

Richmond Reads is a community one book program that began in 2019 at Richmond Memorial Library. Each year, a committee reads dozens of titles and selects a work of fiction to share with the community. Programs and discussions are then created around the selected title.

Prior selections include "Southernmost" by Silas House and "Nothing More Dangerous" by Allen Eskens.

“This program is already developing into a tradition here at Richmond,” said program coordinator and librarian Samantha Basile. “We’re so encouraged and excited by the support we have from the community.

"The committee is looking forward to revealing the title, which we believe holds the note of hope that everyone is seeking after a long year.”

The reveal program will take place outside at the library, pending good weather, with a rain location in the Reading Room. The event will include refreshments, the title reveal, and a special guest reader who will read from the first chapter of the book.

Copies of the title will be available for sale for $15, cash or check made out to The Friends of the Richmond Memorial Library, and the library will have plenty of copies to borrow. Copies will also be available to purchase at the library until the virtual author visit in October.

Registration is requested at: http://batavialibrary.org/richmond-reads

The author will visit virtually on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.!

More programs and book discussions will be announced throughout the summer.