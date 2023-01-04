Richmond to offer talk by historian who found lost work by Rodin

Press release:

Join the Richmond Memorial Library on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. for an intriguing virtual program from art historian Mallory Mortillaro. Watch from home on Zoom or screen the virtual program in person at the library!

While cataloging the artwork housed inside of the Hartley Dodge Memorial, Mallory uncovered a masterpiece that had been lost to the art world since the 1930s. After a year of research, the piece was authenticated as an official work by Auguste Rodin. Mallory will share the story of how a simple art cataloging project evolved into a search for a mysterious piece’s provenance and became one of the biggest art finds in recent history.

To watch from home on Zoom, visit batavialibrary.org/calendar. You must be registered to receive the Zoom link. To watch in person at the library, visit the circulation desk or call 585-343-9550.

Mallory Mortillaro is an art historian and educator. She has ten years of teaching experience, and has worked on various art research projects for museums and organizations in the New York metropolitan area. She studied at Drew University. Mallory resides in New Jersey with her husband.