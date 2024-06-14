River Street closed Monday and Tuesday for paving

Press Release:

All motorists please be aware that River Street will be closed to all through traffic on Monday, June 17 and Tuesday, June 18, from 6 a.m. - 5 p.m. for paving operations.

This work is weather dependent; please plan for any traffic delays and seek alternate routes.

All residents within the work area are asked not to park on the roadway during the operation. Contact the Bureau of Maintenance at 585-345-6400 opt. 1 if you have any questions or concerns. Thank you for your cooperation.